EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.0853

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.89 or 0.06777234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.31 or 0.99399173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002931 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.