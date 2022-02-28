Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 878 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $6.01 on Monday, hitting $709.73. 583,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $203,143,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.