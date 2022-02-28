Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,233 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Equinix worth $495,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,171,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $705.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,187. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

