Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE AJRD opened at $36.98 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

