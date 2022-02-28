Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for frontdoor, inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for frontdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in frontdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

