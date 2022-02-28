Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $675.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

