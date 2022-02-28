Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

