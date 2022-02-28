Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.27) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

