Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

