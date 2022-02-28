Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $280.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

