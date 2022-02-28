Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

