Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

