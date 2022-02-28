Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $159.90 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

