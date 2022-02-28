Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bandwidth Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

BAND stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.