Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

