Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ManTech International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.96 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

