Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.

RNW stock opened at C$17.01 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

