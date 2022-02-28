Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 28th (ABC, BAB, BP, MEURV, PAH3, PSON, RMV, SFE, STAN, UN01)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 28th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,250 ($17.00). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 460 ($6.26). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €324.00 ($368.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €93.00 ($105.68) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 795 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.88). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 700 ($9.52). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €39.00 ($44.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($352.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

