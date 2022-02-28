Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 28th (AAVMY, BA, CROMF, FRRPF, GEAHF, GLEN, IHG, KHOTF, LGND, RR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 28th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have €10.00 ($11.36) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €12.30 ($13.98).

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 5,800 ($78.88) target price on the stock.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ligand’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. Ligand is expanding its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand’s plan to spin-off OmniAb business may accelerate business growth. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Revenues from Gilead’s Veklury sales are likely to decline, which will hurt Captisol sales.”

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

OTC:SRAIF (OTC:SRAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

