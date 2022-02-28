Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 28th (ABB, AGO, AGRO, AGTC, AIMC, APT, AZRE, BHP, BL, BMA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 28th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

