ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 13%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.04. 5,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 670,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

