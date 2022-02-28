Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.21). Establishment Labs reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Establishment Labs.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.
NASDAQ ESTA opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66.
Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.