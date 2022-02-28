Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $337.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $23,630.85 and approximately $337.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

