EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 157345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

EVRZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

