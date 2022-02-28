ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Volume Hits $453.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $277,867.51 and $453.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

