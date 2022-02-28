Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.