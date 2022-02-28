EzFill (EZFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EZFL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. EzFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EzFill during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

