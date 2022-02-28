Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 115.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 276.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $473.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

