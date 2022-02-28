Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Down 5.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.51. Approximately 154,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 58,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.