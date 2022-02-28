Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,739.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $6,739.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.59 or 0.06772988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.76 or 0.99830929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

