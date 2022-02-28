FansTime Market Capitalization Achieves $175,099.79 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. FansTime has a market cap of $175,099.79 and $31,365.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

