Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 478.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

