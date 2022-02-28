Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

FTCH traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 733,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

