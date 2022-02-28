Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.33. 49,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,329,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

