Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $34.55. 1,664,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,591. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.86.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

