Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

FATH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

