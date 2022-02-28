Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
FATH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
