FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $564.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

