Fear Price Up 38% This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $740,887.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00034967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00106455 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.