Fei Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.04 or 0.06890358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.33 or 0.98905427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

