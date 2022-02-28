Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($210.80) to £140 ($190.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

FERG stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

