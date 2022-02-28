Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($210.80) to £140 ($190.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.