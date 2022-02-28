FGI Industries Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries’ (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 7th. FGI Industries had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During FGI Industries’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

FGI opened at $3.01 on Monday. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

