FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

FGEN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 888,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,818. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 748.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.