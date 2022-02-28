FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 278,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,531. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

