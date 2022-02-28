FIDELIS iM LLC Makes New $24.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 15.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $231.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.