FIDELIS iM LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. 194,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.