Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $48.20 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

