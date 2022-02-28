Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRRPF. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$7.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

