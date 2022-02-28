Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $54.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.5% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,717,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 186,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.