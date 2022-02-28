Financial Review: Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) vs. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonder and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67 Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonder currently has a consensus price target of 11.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Target Hospitality has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.77%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonder is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -6.35% -18.18% -3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.42 -$25.13 million ($0.18) -17.39

Sonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Sonder beats Target Hospitality on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

